Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,345.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,345 ($30.64) and last traded at GBX 2,325 ($30.38), with a volume of 34727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($29.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,063.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

