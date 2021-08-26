Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.