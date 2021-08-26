Gameswap Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $578,961.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.22 or 0.00755810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00097378 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

