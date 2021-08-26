FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Lowered by B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXK. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

