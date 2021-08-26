FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

