FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Lifted by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

ALVOF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.