FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BSM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

