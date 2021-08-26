Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 102,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

