Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 41,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,659. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

