Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,603,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.38. 11,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

