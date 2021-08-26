FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.