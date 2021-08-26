FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $335.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.64 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 945,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

