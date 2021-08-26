Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26.

Shares of SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Snowflake by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

