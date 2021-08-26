Fractal Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $227,290.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

