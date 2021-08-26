Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 2,111,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.