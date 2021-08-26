Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £158 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £158 ($206.43) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £164 ($214.27).

FLTR stock opened at £142.40 ($186.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £131.87. The firm has a market cap of £24.97 billion and a PE ratio of -343.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

