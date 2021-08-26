Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

