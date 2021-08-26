Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $473.95 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.