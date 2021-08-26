Florencia Heredia Acquires 12,865 Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Stock

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider Florencia Heredia purchased 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of A$67,927.20 ($48,519.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.