Florencia Heredia Acquires 12,865 Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Stock

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider Florencia Heredia purchased 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of A$67,927.20 ($48,519.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

