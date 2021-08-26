FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.88

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 51446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $814.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

