Flamingo Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $98.52 million and $49.14 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00121074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00153209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.74 or 0.99899860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.01022296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.06 or 0.06605652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

