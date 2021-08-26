Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock worth $17,437,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.00. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

