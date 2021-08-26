First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.94

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

