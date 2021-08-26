First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.05% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $78.42 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55.

