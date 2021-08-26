First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 531.8% from the July 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,983. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

