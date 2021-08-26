First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FBPI stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

