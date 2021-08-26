Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.70. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

