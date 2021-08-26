Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $246.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.16. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

