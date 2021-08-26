Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.