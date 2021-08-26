Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $203,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,429,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 185,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 904.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

