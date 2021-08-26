Financial Counselors Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

