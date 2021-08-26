Financial Counselors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $126,659,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 281,055 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.