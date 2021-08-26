Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

