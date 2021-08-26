Financial Analysis: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24 Five9 1 16 4 0 2.14

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $163.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $200.68, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Volatility & Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.64 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -206.28 Five9 $434.91 million 28.21 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,624.80

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17% Five9 -9.11% -2.67% -0.52%

Summary

Five9 beats Proofpoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

