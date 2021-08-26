Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,921 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

