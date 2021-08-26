Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,299 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

