Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 272.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.47 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.