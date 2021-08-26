Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 22,616 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.