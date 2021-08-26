Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 3.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARCC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 12,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

