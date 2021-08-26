Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

FUTY opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68.

