Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,169. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38.

