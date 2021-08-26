Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 164.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 52,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 27,715,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,084,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

