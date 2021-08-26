FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

