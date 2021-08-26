Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

