Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Rollins Financial’s 5th Largest Position

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $367.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

