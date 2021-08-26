Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer Sells 11,450 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

