Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,098 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 509,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

