Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

EXPR stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,344 shares of company stock worth $720,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

