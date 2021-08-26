Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,196.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

