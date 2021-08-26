ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $849,848.74 and $809.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008089 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

